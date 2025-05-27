ProShare Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,733 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

PD opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.99. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

