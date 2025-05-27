ProShare Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REV Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of REVG stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

