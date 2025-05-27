ProShare Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

