ProShare Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tennant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,262.18. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE TNC opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tennant has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.

Tennant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

