ProShare Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CG Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

