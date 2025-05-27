ProShare Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after buying an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 481,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,592 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.