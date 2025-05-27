ProShare Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EPC opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.