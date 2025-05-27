ProShare Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enovix by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,293 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

