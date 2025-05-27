ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after acquiring an additional 676,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 193,093 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 295,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 157,366 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 719,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

