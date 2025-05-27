ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

