ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,422 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 91.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

National Bank Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.