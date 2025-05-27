ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

