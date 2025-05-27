ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,121 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

UPBD opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $516,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,087.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UPBD. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

