ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 448,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,417,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

