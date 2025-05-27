ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

