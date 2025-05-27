PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.54 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 139.20 ($1.89). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83), with a volume of 546,953 shares changing hands.
PureTech Health Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The company has a market capitalization of £406.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.64.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
