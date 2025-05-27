PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.54 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 139.20 ($1.89). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83), with a volume of 546,953 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The company has a market capitalization of £406.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.64.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.