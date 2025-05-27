Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 486 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,039,000 after purchasing an additional 619,931 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE KOF opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.