Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,181 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,404,433.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.