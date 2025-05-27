Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $240,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 314.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

