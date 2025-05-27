Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $277,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRMB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,169,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

