Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $44.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

