Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

