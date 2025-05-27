REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get REV Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

REV Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REVG

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.