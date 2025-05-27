REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stake Increased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,390,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in REX American Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 717,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 682,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $691.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

