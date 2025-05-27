Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 132,782 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

