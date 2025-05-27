Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AOR opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.