Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AOM opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.