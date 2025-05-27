Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Campbell’s worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,468,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

