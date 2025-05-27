Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,775 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Five9 were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $81,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $82,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,533.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

