Royal Bank of Canada Buys 377,159 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 365.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,159 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Corebridge Financial worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CRBG opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

