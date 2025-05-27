Royal Bank of Canada Buys 41,071 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

