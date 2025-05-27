Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.27%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

