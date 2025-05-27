Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

