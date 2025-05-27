Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

SMDV opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

