Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,957,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,178,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.