Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 353,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EWU stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

