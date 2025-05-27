Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,433,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Autoliv by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,259,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

NYSE ALV opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

