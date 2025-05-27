Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.04% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 492,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 490,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

