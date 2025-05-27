Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $102,598,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,270 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Hormel Foods by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 677,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.