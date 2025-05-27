Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 244,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

