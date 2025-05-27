Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

