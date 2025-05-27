Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.71 Million Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.24% of PubMatic worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $38,273.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at $367,828.79. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,258.56. This represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,089 shares of company stock valued at $768,362 over the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

