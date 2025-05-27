Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

