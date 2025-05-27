Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,538.80. This represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,000 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.