Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5%

HTGC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 120.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

