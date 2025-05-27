Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,363 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

