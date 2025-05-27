Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 32,569 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of XHB stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

