Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,226 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of STAG Industrial worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

