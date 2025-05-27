Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,606 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Churchill Downs by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 119,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

