Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.